Metro Cup T10 returns to SuperSport Park this weekend

The Titans and SuperSport Park have long been widely known for the way in which this franchise delivers exciting, innovative cricket action and this coming weekend cricket fans can see more of this in the year in which SuperSport Park celebrates its 40th anniversary.

There is great excitement this week about the second edition of the exciting Metro Cup T10 Competition, which will be held from Friday 17 April to Sunday 19 April at SuperSport Park.

The inaugural Metro Cup was held in Durban, where the Momentum Multiply Titans claimed the first-ever Metro Cup trophy, being crowned champions of the T10 competition. Now the tournament makes its way to Centurion – the proud home of the Titans Cricket Union – as the franchise looks to defend its title on home soil.

The Centurion venue, renowned for its grass embankments, provides the perfect stage for the second edition of the Metro Cup.

Veteran Proteas star Andile Phehlukwayo will once again be part of the Titans’ T10 team in this year’s edition of the Metro Cup T10 Competition, which will be held from Friday 17 April to Sunday 19 April at SuperSport Park.

Photo: Supplied

All eyes will once again be on Andile Phehlukwayo, who was named Player of the Tournament at the inaugural Metro Cup in Durban. The exciting all-rounder will again feature in the Titans squad this weekend and will be looking to make his mark on the competition for a second consecutive year.

Adding to the excitement, promising u.19 talents Lethabo Phahlamohlaka and Jorich van Schalkwyk will also feature in the Titans squad, offering cricket fans a glimpse of the next generation of Titans cricket. Their inclusion alongside seasoned professionals makes for an exciting blend of youth and experience.

2025/2026 season standout Duan Jansen will also take part in the T10 action, alongside Rivaldo Moonsamy and pace bowler Junior Dala, further strengthening the Titans’ line-up for the weekend’s T10 showdown.

Cricket fans are encouraged to come out in their numbers to SuperSport Park and support the Titans as they look to retain the Metro Cup trophy on home turf. The weekend of T10 cricket promises entertainment, excitement, and competitive cricket at its finest.

The action begins on Friday 17 April at 13:00 when the Titans and the Lions face each other in the first match. Saturday’s action begins at 09:30 with the match between the Lions and Western Province and Sunday’s action kicks off at 10:00 with the play-off for third place, followed by the final. Tickets are available at ticketpro.co.za

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