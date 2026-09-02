Davis Cup tennis returns to Pretoria in September

Tennis South Africa (TSA) recently confirmed that the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie between the South African team and Bosnia and Herzegovina will again be played at Irene Country Club in Centurion.

The tie will take place on 19-20 September, where 58th-ranked South Africa will take on 39th-ranked Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the 2027 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs.

This tie follows South Africa’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Montenegro earlier this year, which also took place at Irene Country Club. Team Renault South Africa secured its place in World Group II after a memorable weekend of Davis Cup action.

Backed by home support once again, the team will look to build on that momentum against a higher-ranked opponent.

South Africa and Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet for the first time since 2020, when the European nation claimed a 3-1 victory in a World Group I tie in the city of Zenica in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The upcoming encounter presents an opportunity for South Africa to reverse that result on home soil and continue its push back towards World Group I.

South Africa’s Davis Cup captain, Pietie Norval, will soon have the opportunity to lead his team to a home victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Irene, which will give them the chance to play for a place in the 2027 Davis Cup World Group I play-offs next year.

Photo: Cecilia van Bers

Irene Country Club has established itself as the home of Davis Cup in South Africa, having successfully hosted several recent ties. Its outstanding facilities and passionate crowds, loaded with tennis enthusiasts from Pretoria, have consistently provided an exceptional setting for international team tennis.

Anthony Moruthane, General Manager of Tennis South Africa, said they are thrilled to once again host a Davis Cup tie on home soil and showcase international team tennis to South African fans.

“Davis Cup is one of the most prestigious team competitions in world sport, and we look forward to creating another memorable atmosphere at Irene Country Club as Team Renault South Africa takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Moruthane remarked.

He encourage tennis fans from across the city to come out in their numbers and rally behind Team Renault South Africa.

“The support of our home crowd has always been one of our greatest strengths, and we are confident it will once again inspire the team,” Moruthane concluded. Tickets are available through Webtickets.

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