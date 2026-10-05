Pretorius blasts world record a Titans maintain winning streak in Pro20 Cup

Momentum Multiply Titans star batter Lhuan-dré Pretorius etched his name into the history books with a record-breaking 188, powering his side to a commanding victory over the Knights in Cricket SA’s new domestic Pro20 Cup on Friday.

After kicking off the series since 25 September with victories over Western Province (by 5 wickets) in Centurion and then on 27 September against Mpumalanga (by 9 wickets) in White River, the Centurion-based team travelled to Bloemfontein this past weekend to take on the Knights in their third match.

Titans captain Donovan Ferreira won the toss and elected to bat first at Mangaung Oval.

Pretorius, who were in action for the first time in the new competition, wasted no time getting into his stride, contributing 98 runs in a 112-run opening partnership with Sinethemba Qeshile.

Lhuan-dré Pretorius punished the Knights’ bowlers during his world-record innings of 188 off 79 balls in this past weekend’s Pro20 Cup match against the Knights in Bloemfontein.

Photo: Titans

The rest of the visitors’ batting order played a supporting role as the in-form 20-year-old took centre stage, smashing 15 fours and 13 sixes on his way to the highest individual score in T20 cricket history.

The Titans eventually posted a formidable 267, setting the Knights a daunting target of 268 for victory.

Although the hosts showed some resistance through Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete, who scored 32 and 39 respectively, they struggled to keep pace with the required run rate. They were eventually bowled out for 143, with Titans captain Donovan Ferreira and Junior Dala claiming three wickets apiece in a commanding 124-run victory.

The result strengthened the Titans’ position at the top of their pool with 14 points, while the Knights remain winless in the competition.

– The Titans’ next match is on Wednesday, 7 October, when they will take on the South Africa Emerging Players team at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The action will start at 18:00.

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