Tuks’ men’s golf team has dominated the USSA tournament over the past decade, and they have no intention of giving up this strong record anytime soon.

The Pretoria students won overall in five of the last six USSA tournaments. In total, Tuks has reportedly been crowned champions 16 times. This year they will complete a hat-trick if they could win at Pebble Rock Golf Course in December.

Raahil Bhika, a second-year BCom Investment Management student, believes he and his teammates have what it takes to win. According to him, there is only one requirement. Everyone must play for sheer enjoyment.

Bhika knows what he is talking about. During the final three days of last year’s tournament in Gqeberha, he was a standout performer in the match play, remaining undefeated throughout.

“The main thing that helped us last year was that we went out to have fun when we played. We figured we were all decent golfers, so if we enjoyed ourselves, playing good golf would come naturally. When you think about winning, you put pressure on yourself,” Bhika explained.

He believes they did not have the best of starts to last year’s tournament and they battled in the stroke play, but everything came right in match play. He ended up winning every match (doubles and singles) in the match play. That is why that week in Gqeberha will remain one of the standout moments of Bhika’s golf career for a long time.

“I must admit to enjoying match play more than playing the usual tournament. In a tournament, it is you against 60 or more players. If you drop two or three shots on a hole, you can never recover. In match play, it is you versus your opponent. So it feels more like a personal thing where you actually try to beat one guy.

For Bhika it doesn’t matter if you lose a hole. He tries to forget about it as soon as possible and refocus on the next hole. Playing match play at USSA’s takes its toll. Over three days, a player will play 36 holes, which is hard on the body.

As to his best traits as a golfer, Bhika said he is definitely not a long hitter of the ball, as he is not one of the bigger guys playing.

“My strength off the tee is that I am a very straight hitter. I back my short game. Chipping and putting are where I tend to score well,” he remarked.

What do you love about golf?

“Golf exposes everything about yourself. For me, it is a battle of me versus myself, trying always to be better. Being good at golf comes down to repeating and repeating until you get it right,” Bhika said.

TuksGolf is hosting the USSA Tournament that will be played from 30 November to 4 December at the Pebble Rock Golf Club.

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