ILISM brings the unique to the masses

Opening its doors on October 1, 2024, the wellness, lifestyle, craft and niche shop presented a unique experience for each visitor.

Nestled in the Glass House at Kimiad, 697 Wekker Road, Moreleta Park, Pretoria east, the store is a one-stop shop for all your alternative needs.

All the products on display are creations of South African artists, creatives, craftsmen and businesses that promote authenticity, sustainability, and craftsmanship, bringing the market feel into a retail space.

Owner Jonathan Keen says those who appreciate high-quality items they wouldn’t typically find elsewhere are sure to make return trips.

“We opened ILISM to create a haven for those who appreciate unique, high-quality, and thoughtfully sourced products. It’s a space where like-minded individuals can explore handcrafted goods, wellness essentials, and lifestyle treasures that speak to the soul,” Keen says.

Whether you’re looking for self-care essentials, bespoke gifts for him or her, pre-loved or new clothing, jewellery, or artisan-crafted home décor, our shop is designed to spark inspiration and joy.

No matter what preferences you may have, ILISM has something for everyone.

Pay a visit anytime throughout the week as the store is open from Monday to Sunday.

Trading hours:

10:00-19:00 (Mon-Fri),

10:00-18:00 (Sat) and

10:00-15:00 (Sun).

For more information visit www.ilism.co.za or on Facebook at ILISM or Instagram @ilism_za and WhatsApp at 071 628 0373.

Watch here:

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!