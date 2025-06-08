Don’t miss the power and passion of the Drakensberg Boys Choir at Joburg Theatre!

Gauteng music lovers, the hills may be alive with music, but this June the harmonies and rhythms of the Drakensberg Boys Choir will echo through the city’s heart. After a sensational home festival in the Drakensberg that drew capacity crowds, the internationally acclaimed Drakensberg Boys Choir brings their unforgettable sound to the Nelson Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre from 18 to 21 June 2025 for their much-anticipated Music in the City 2025 showcase. While all four nights promise vocal brilliance and moving performances, the Friday and Saturday evening Drakie-only concerts are the heart of the celebration – and the ones you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Spotlight on Friday and Saturday: Pure Drakie Power

On Friday, 20 June, at 18:30, the Drakensberg Boys Choir will take centre stage with a thrilling performance featuring their signature blend of classical choral works, African rhythms, and high-energy Afro-pop medleys. Then, on Saturday, 21 June, at 19:00, the Gala Concert will close out the festival with a musical spectacle of

epic proportions – a culmination of months of preparation, artistry, and raw talent. This is not just a concert; it’s a celebration of everything the Drakies stand for as a world-renowned choir.

These are the flagship performances of the season, and the boys have poured everything into them, says Jacques Linde, recently appointed Head of Choral Activities and Conductor. The energy, the choreography, the repertoire – it’s going to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday range from R280 to R420, and they’re moving fast. Seats are limited, and previous editions have sold out quickly, so book now to secure your place at this extraordinary musical celebration. Tickets are available at www.dbchoir.com and www.joburgtheatre.com or call 0861 670 670 for more info.

Why the weekend matters

The Drakensberg Boys Choir’s recent Music in the Mountains festival proved why the group remains one of South Africa’s most beloved cultural exports. With sold-out performances, collaborations with the KZN Youth Orchestra, and guest choirs from Zimbabwe and beyond, the festival affirmed the Choir’s mission: Music is our Ministry. Now, the boys are ready to bring that same spirit to Johannesburg – and you’re invited. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time listener, don’t miss this chance to experience the Drakensberg Boys Choir’s passion, precision, and pure joy in their element. Book your seats for Friday and Saturday today – and be part of something truly unforgettable.

Unlike the collaborative Voices of Unity concerts earlier in the week, Friday and Saturday concerts are exclusively Drakensberg Boys Choir, showcasing only the boys, their music, and their powerful message of hope. Expect soaring harmonies, percussive energy, and the goosebump-inducing performance that has earned the Drakies a global fanbase.

“Music in the City has become a cornerstone of our calendar”, says Hendrik Bekker, Executive Head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. “It connects us to new audiences and reminds people that we are raising incredible musicians and future leaders. The event is also a vital fundraiser for the school’s bursary programme, which helps gifted boys from all walks of life access world-class musical education, regardless of financial means. Nothing unites a nation like music. The Drakies are a truly South African cultural asset.”

Every ticket sold helps us nurture the next generation of talent. It’s more than just a night out – an investment in something extraordinary.

Book Tickets now https://www.dbchoir.com/bookings

