Mambos Storage & Home is opening soon in Irene, Centurion

For over twenty years, Mambos Storage and Home has been offering shoppers many innovative and exclusive solutions for making home living more practical, clutter-free and stylish.

During this time, the stores have grown into marvels of one-stop shopping with affordable yet modish products for every room in the house – from the kitchen and pantry, to lounge, dining room, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry, outdoor areas and even the garage.

This month they’re celebrating the opening of their eighteenth store, which is being custom-built in Byls Bridge Promenade, Irene, and set to be a flagship of everything Mambos have come to stand for. The space will include every latest innovation and provide a thrilling discovery of ultra-modern, nifty answers to making every day at home work like a song.

True to Mambos’ origins, shoppers can expect elegant ways to keep clutter out of sight, organise pantry shelves and help run a well-organised home.

But in the past twenty years, the range has grown to include so much more.

Attractive and practical kitchenware and appliances help make light work of preparing meals. Eye-catching décor items liven up any space. Durable furniture help make the most of outdoor living. Even children are catered for with a wide range of stimulating and educational toys, plus everything you need to throw a kids’ party. You’ll also find marvellous ways to set and dress tables, for every family meal, or for entertaining friends on special occasions.

In addition to a wide range of thrilling must-have items, Mambos also stock an array of affordable monthly basics such as cleaning products to keep every surface spick and span.

Catering and hospitality businesses – big and small – will find everything they need to run a successful operation. Mambos management is always willing to discuss bulk and group discounts on everything from catering equipment, tables and chairs, cleaning products and more, tailored to each business’

unique needs.

With a loyal shopper base built over the past twenty years, Mambos look forward to delighting new customers with an ongoing expansion into new areas. In the meantime shoppers who do not have a store near them can order products online at https://mambos.store/

The Irene store official launch is on 28 June and shoppers no doubt can’t wait to make their home into their happy zone.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!