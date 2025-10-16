A NEW DAWN FOR ZWARTKOP CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Since 1994, Zwartkop Christian school has been a cornerstone of education in the Centurion inner city node. This new partnership marks a fresh chapter of renewal and endless growth opportunities to make an even bigger impact. Rooted in shared values of excellence, integrity, and holistic development, the acquisition aims to enhance the school’s offerings.

Learners will benefit from upgraded facilities and innovative programs designed to enrich their learning experience. The school maintains its distinctive approach. The primary school follows the ACE curriculum, focusing on personalised, mastery-based learning that encourages confidence and individual progress. In high school, learners transition to the CAPS curriculum, with small class sizes fostering attention and support.

Aligned with Regent Hill’s vision, the school places a strong emphasis not only on academic achievement but also on moral and character development. We believe education extends beyond textbooks – to nurture kindness, empathy, and social responsibility. Our goal is to develop learners who are not only academically successful but also compassionate, responsible citizens poised to make a positive impact on society.

This new chapter fills the school with promise and purpose. With strategic investments and a focus on holistic growth, Zwartkop Christian School is set to offer an inspiring future for every learner who walks through its doors.

