Re/Max Blue Chip Realty Merges With Re/Max Town And Country Hatfield
Pretoria, South Africa — RE/MAX Town and Country proudly announces the merger of RE/MAX Blue Chip Realty into its organization, forming RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield. This strategic move strengthens the group’s footprint in Gauteng and reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in South African real estate.
Strength Through Leadership
RE/MAX Town and Country continues to set the standard for professionalism, integrity, and results. The merger brings agents and clients into a stable, well-managed environment supported by proven systems and strong leadership.
“This merger marks a fresh start for the Pretoria market,” says Simon Steenekamp, Broker/Owner. “We are committed to stability, performance, and creating a space where agents and clients thrive.”
Benefits for Agents & Clients
Former Blue Chip agents now join a high-performance brokerage offering:
- Reliable systems and transparent leadership
- Advanced marketing, technology, and training
- A respected brand trusted by clients nationwide
Clients can expect:
- A seamless transition with uninterrupted service
- Improved communication and professional management
- Expanded market reach across multiple branches
All sales, rentals, and portfolios will now be serviced through RE/MAX Town and Country’s established infrastructure.
Growing Gauteng Presence
RE/MAX Town and Country now operates across Gauteng through the following offices:
- Hatfield — 087 073 8013
- Randfontein — 010 010 0056
- Krugersdorp — 010 010 0056
- Heidelberg — 016 341 6115
- Weltevreden — 011 675 6937
- Florida — 011 674 2025
Looking Ahead
The formation of RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield reflects a commitment to rebuilding confidence in the Pretoria market and setting new benchmarks for service excellence.
“We’re not just expanding — we’re raising the standard,” Steenekamp adds. “Clients can count on honesty, service, and results.”
Contact
Simon Steenekamp
Broker/Owner — RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield
📧 [email protected]
🌐 www.remax-townandcountry.co.za