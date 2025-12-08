Re/Max Blue Chip Realty Merges With Re/Max Town And Country Hatfield

Strength Through Leadership

RE/MAX Town and Country continues to set the standard for professionalism, integrity, and results. The merger brings agents and clients into a stable, well-managed environment supported by proven systems and strong leadership.

“This merger marks a fresh start for the Pretoria market,” says Simon Steenekamp, Broker/Owner. “We are committed to stability, performance, and creating a space where agents and clients thrive.”

Benefits for Agents & Clients

Former Blue Chip agents now join a high-performance brokerage offering:

Reliable systems and transparent leadership

Advanced marketing, technology, and training

A respected brand trusted by clients nationwide

Clients can expect:

A seamless transition with uninterrupted service

Improved communication and professional management

Expanded market reach across multiple branches

All sales, rentals, and portfolios will now be serviced through RE/MAX Town and Country’s established infrastructure.

Growing Gauteng Presence

RE/MAX Town and Country now operates across Gauteng through the following offices:

Hatfield — 087 073 8013

— 087 073 8013 Randfontein — 010 010 0056

— 010 010 0056 Krugersdorp — 010 010 0056

— 010 010 0056 Heidelberg — 016 341 6115

— 016 341 6115 Weltevreden — 011 675 6937

— 011 675 6937 Florida — 011 674 2025

Looking Ahead

The formation of RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield reflects a commitment to rebuilding confidence in the Pretoria market and setting new benchmarks for service excellence.

“We’re not just expanding — we’re raising the standard,” Steenekamp adds. “Clients can count on honesty, service, and results.”

Contact

Simon Steenekamp

Broker/Owner — RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield

📧 [email protected]

🌐 www.remax-townandcountry.co.za