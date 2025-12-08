Re/Max Blue Chip Realty Merges With Re/Max Town And Country Hatfield

Pretoria, South Africa — RE/MAX Town and Country proudly announces the merger of RE/MAX Blue Chip Realty into its organization, forming RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield. This strategic move strengthens the group’s footprint in Gauteng and reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in South African real estate.

December 8, 2025
Supplied Content 1 minute read

Strength Through Leadership

RE/MAX Town and Country continues to set the standard for professionalism, integrity, and results. The merger brings agents and clients into a stable, well-managed environment supported by proven systems and strong leadership.

“This merger marks a fresh start for the Pretoria market,” says Simon Steenekamp, Broker/Owner. “We are committed to stability, performance, and creating a space where agents and clients thrive.”

Benefits for Agents & Clients

Nicole Sly, Leon Barnardt, Nicole Roos, and in front of them Anastasha Brummer – RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield.

Former Blue Chip agents now join a high-performance brokerage offering:

  • Reliable systems and transparent leadership
  • Advanced marketing, technology, and training
  • A respected brand trusted by clients nationwide

Clients can expect:

  • A seamless transition with uninterrupted service
  • Improved communication and professional management
  • Expanded market reach across multiple branches

All sales, rentals, and portfolios will now be serviced through RE/MAX Town and Country’s established infrastructure.

Growing Gauteng Presence

RE/MAX Town and Country now operates across Gauteng through the following offices:

  • Hatfield — 087 073 8013
  • Randfontein — 010 010 0056
  • Krugersdorp — 010 010 0056
  • Heidelberg — 016 341 6115
  • Weltevreden — 011 675 6937
  • Florida — 011 674 2025

Looking Ahead

The formation of RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield reflects a commitment to rebuilding confidence in the Pretoria market and setting new benchmarks for service excellence.

“We’re not just expanding — we’re raising the standard,” Steenekamp adds. “Clients can count on honesty, service, and results.”

Contact

Simon Steenekamp
Broker/Owner — RE/MAX Town and Country Hatfield
📧 [email protected]
🌐 www.remax-townandcountry.co.za

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
December 8, 2025
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Back to top button