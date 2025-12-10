Medihelp champions young athletes through new partnership with Centurion Gymnastics Club

Medihelp Medical Scheme, one of South Africa’s most established healthcare brands, has partnered with the Centurion Gymnastics Club to further strengthen youth development and promote a lifestyle of wellness among families.

For Medihelp, this collaboration is a natural fit with its focus on family, fitness and preventive wellbeing. “Healthy communities start with healthy young people,” says Lee Fourie, Manager: Marketing Projects at Medihelp. “Gymnastics encourages discipline, resilience and teamwork. These are qualities that support children throughout their lives. By supporting the club, we are investing in the wellbeing of future generations.”

The Centurion Gymnastics Club has become a valued part of the community. It offers structured and accessible training to children of all skill levels, from beginners to competitive gymnasts. With the support of Medihelp, the club will be able to grow its programmes, maintain and improve equipment, and create more opportunities for young athletes to discover their talents in a safe and encouraging environment.

For club manager and head coach Gerhard Ferreira, the partnership represents more than sponsorship. It is a meaningful commitment to the children they serve. “We are incredibly grateful to Medihelp for investing in our gymnasts. Their support allows us to expand our programme and inspire more children to embrace active and healthy living,” he says.

As a medical scheme with more than 120 years of service to South African families, Medihelp continues to support initiatives that uplift communities and encourage healthier lifestyles. The partnership with the Centurion Gymnastics Club reflects Medihelp’s promise of Medical Aid in Action, brought to life in the spaces where children learn, grow and dream.

