Curro Roodeplaat Celebrates Academic and Extracurricular Success

Curro Roodeplaat High School, located in Kameeldrift and established in 2010, with its unique setting close to the majestic Roodeplaat Dam, provides an excellent Curro education following the IEB Curriculum, to learners from Grade 8 to Grade 12 who travel from all parts of Pretoria to attend this proud and prestigious school.

The “Roodies” recently celebrated the hard work and dedication of their matric heroes of the class of 2025 boasting with an excellent Pass Rate of 98,4% and a bachelor’s degree (BD) Pass Rate of 71,88% including 1 A aggregates, 10 B aggregates and 28 subject A aggregates.

We would like to congratulate the following top academic candidates with their excellent results:

Liselihle Mange (2 distinctions)

Regomoditswe Tlhagwane (2 distinctions)

Lesego Makinta (2 distinctions)

Bonolo Kopanye (2 distinctions)

Nkateko Zaba (3 distinctions)

Atika Sthole (3 distinctions) and our top academic achiever of 2025

Rorisang Modise (6 distinctions) and an aggregate average of 84%.

The school offers a wide range of activities including participation in the following sport codes: athletics, netball, hockey (astro), tennis, soccer and rugby. Apart from the classroom and the sports field, learners also have an opportunity to perform as part of a choir, orators, dance groups and events on stage in the dramatic arts. Learners can also get involved in the school newspaper, a photography club and an environmental club.