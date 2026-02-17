From a Single Bakkie in Pretoria to a Nationwide Moving Brand

For Eezi Move, it started in the 1990s with a single owner-run bakkie and trailer, moving furniture across Pretoria. What began as a small local operation has grown into one of South Africa’s most trusted furniture removal companies, with branches in all major cities and daily routes across the country.

But growth was never just about trucks. It was about perspective.

Seeing Every Move Through the Client’s Eyes

Moving is widely considered one of life’s most stressful events. It represents change, new jobs, new cities, new beginnings. Eezi Move understands that a relocation is never just about furniture; it’s about memories, milestones and sometimes even goodbyes.

That understanding shapes their entire approach.

From transparent quotations and careful planning to professional wrapping, loading and supervised deliveries, every step is designed to reduce stress and create confidence. The goal is simple: make the process as seamless and EEZI as possible.

Safe, Secure Storage Solutions

Not every move happens in one day.

Whether clients are renovating, downsizing, emigrating, or waiting for transfer dates, Eezi Move offers safe, secure and palletised storage solutions designed for peace of mind.

Belongings are professionally wrapped, carefully inventoried and stored in monitored facilities that prioritise protection and accessibility. From short-term storage to long-term solutions, clients can trust that their possessions remain secure until they are ready for delivery.

International Relocation Made EEZI

For those planning a move abroad, Eezi Move provides trusted worldwide relocation services.

From export packing and custom crating to customs clearance, shipping coordination and final delivery, their experienced team manages every stage of the journey. Door-to-door solutions ensure that clients are supported from South Africa to their new destination, with guidance throughout the process.

Starting a new chapter overseas is a major life decision. Eezi Move aims to make that transition EEZI’er.

More Than Just Moving

Whether it’s transporting a single fridge from Lynnwood to Sandton or relocating an entire luxury home from Gauteng to Cape Town, Eezi Move approaches every project with the same professionalism and care.

With nationwide depots servicing all major routes daily, the company handles local, national and international relocations efficiently and reliably.

At the heart of the business are its people. From drivers and porters to consultants and operations managers, every team member contributes to delivering consistent, high-quality service. Their dedication has earned the company multiple awards and, more importantly, long-term client loyalty.

Today, Eezi Move proudly supports more than 300 families across South Africa through meaningful employment, continuing to grow sustainably while staying true to its original values.

Because in the end, moving isn’t just about getting from one place to another; it’s about doing so with confidence.