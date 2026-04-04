KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

Day 2 of the King Edward VII School (KES) Easter Festival arrives with a strong sense of anticipation as the excitement from Thursday’s opening hockey clashes carries into a fuller programme.

Read more: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

The first day delivered fast-paced action and competitive encounters, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable festival. Today, rugby officially enters the spotlight alongside a full day of hockey, bringing added intensity to the grounds.

With warm conditions expected, spectators are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and hats as they prepare for a packed day of sport.

Hockey action begins at 07:30 on the Weinberg Astroturf, while rugby gets underway at 09:00, with 12 schools taking to the field.

All eyes will be on the hosts as the Reds prepare for their first rugby match of the festival in a much-anticipated clash against St Andrew’s College at 15:15. The two sides will also meet earlier in the day on the Astroturf at 11:30, adding further intrigue to the fixture.

Also read: Westville Boys hockey team dominates Parktown Boys’ on KES Easter Festival day 1

Another match set to draw attention sees Cranbrook School from Australia face Dale College at 12:45, bringing an international edge to the competition.

Games of the day

Hockey fixtures at Weinberg Astro, King Edward VII School:

07:30 Glenwood High School vs Grey College

08:50 Dale College vs St Charles College

10:10 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Pearson High School

11:30 King Edward VII School vs St Andrew’s College

12:50 Queens College vs Maritzburg College

14:10 St John’s College vs Westville Boys High School

15:30 Northwood School vs Helpmekaar Kollege

16:50 Parktown Boys High School vs Selborne College

18:10 Hoërskool Waterkloof vs Kearsney College

Rugby fixtures:

09:00 to 10:00 Worcester Gymnasium vs Hudson Park High School

10:15 to 11:25 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Pearson High School

11:30 to 12:40 Northwood School vs Hoër Landbouskool Marlow

12:45 to 13:55 Cranbrook School Australia vs Dale College Boys High

14:00 to 15:10 Hoërskool Noordheuwel vs Queen’s College Boys High School

15:15 to 16:25 King Edward VII School vs St Andrew’s College

With pride and momentum on the line, day 2 promises a compelling showcase of school sport as teams look to make their mark on one of the country’s biggest stages.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.