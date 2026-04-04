KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage
Rugby joins the action at KES Easter Festival as day 2 promises high-intensity clashes, rising temperatures, and a chance for teams to make their mark.
Day 2 of the King Edward VII School (KES) Easter Festival arrives with a strong sense of anticipation as the excitement from Thursday’s opening hockey clashes carries into a fuller programme.
Read more: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing
The first day delivered fast-paced action and competitive encounters, setting the tone for what promises to be a memorable festival. Today, rugby officially enters the spotlight alongside a full day of hockey, bringing added intensity to the grounds.
With warm conditions expected, spectators are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen, and hats as they prepare for a packed day of sport.
Hockey action begins at 07:30 on the Weinberg Astroturf, while rugby gets underway at 09:00, with 12 schools taking to the field.
All eyes will be on the hosts as the Reds prepare for their first rugby match of the festival in a much-anticipated clash against St Andrew’s College at 15:15. The two sides will also meet earlier in the day on the Astroturf at 11:30, adding further intrigue to the fixture.
Also read: Westville Boys hockey team dominates Parktown Boys’ on KES Easter Festival day 1
Another match set to draw attention sees Cranbrook School from Australia face Dale College at 12:45, bringing an international edge to the competition.
Games of the day
Hockey fixtures at Weinberg Astro, King Edward VII School:
- 07:30 Glenwood High School vs Grey College
- 08:50 Dale College vs St Charles College
- 10:10 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Pearson High School
- 11:30 King Edward VII School vs St Andrew’s College
- 12:50 Queens College vs Maritzburg College
- 14:10 St John’s College vs Westville Boys High School
- 15:30 Northwood School vs Helpmekaar Kollege
- 16:50 Parktown Boys High School vs Selborne College
- 18:10 Hoërskool Waterkloof vs Kearsney College
Rugby fixtures:
- 09:00 to 10:00 Worcester Gymnasium vs Hudson Park High School
- 10:15 to 11:25 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Pearson High School
- 11:30 to 12:40 Northwood School vs Hoër Landbouskool Marlow
- 12:45 to 13:55 Cranbrook School Australia vs Dale College Boys High
- 14:00 to 15:10 Hoërskool Noordheuwel vs Queen’s College Boys High School
- 15:15 to 16:25 King Edward VII School vs St Andrew’s College
With pride and momentum on the line, day 2 promises a compelling showcase of school sport as teams look to make their mark on one of the country’s biggest stages.
For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.