Saints Sports Festival day 4 brings the curtain down in style

The fourth and final day of the Saints Sports Festival is once again bringing together learners, staff, and supporters for a full programme of inter-schools competition, with athletes and spectators alike determined to make the most of every remaining moment on the St Stithians grounds.

With four sporting codes in action for the last time this week, athletes from visiting and host schools are taking to the field, court, and pitch with everything they have left, delivering moments of skill and passion that are giving spectators a send-off to remember.

Read more: Hoërskool Noordheuwel U16 wins their last game of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

The festival atmosphere has lost none of its electricity on the final day, with supporters lining the sidelines to cheer on their teams, celebrate big moments, and savour the unique spirit that has come to define the Saints Sports Festival each year.

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