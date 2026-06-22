New Pretoria museum showcases nation’s economic heritage

The newly opened South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Museum in Pretoria has been welcomed as a major step toward strengthening public education, economic awareness and institutional transparency in South Africa’s capital city.

The Tshwane metro, led by Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, praised the museum as an important addition to the city’s learning landscape, saying it goes beyond heritage and tourism and actively supports education and public understanding.

“The opening of this museum is a welcome investment in the capital city and reflects growing confidence in Tshwane’s future as a well-governed, attractive and vibrant place to live, work, visit and invest,” said Moya.

She said the museum would help learners, students and residents better understand how the economy works, including the role of the Reserve Bank and the importance of financial literacy in everyday life.

A delegation of political and business leaders posing together in a modern indoor setting with colourful traditional African artwork on the wall. Photo: Supplied

Moya said the facility strengthens the Tshwane metro’s identity as a centre of learning and innovation, while also expanding access to economic education for young people.

“The museum’s commitment to public education and youth outreach will help inspire a new generation of South Africans to engage with economics, finance and nation-building,” she said.

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the museum is intended to do more than showcase currency and history, explaining that its core purpose is education, accountability and public understanding.

“It should help us explain our work, so that the people we serve can better understand our role and hold us accountable for the mandate we carry,” Kganyago said.

He added that strong institutions rely on public trust, which grows when citizens understand how those institutions function and why they exist.

“That trust is strengthened when people understand how institutions work, why they exist and who they serve. This museum is one way for us to build that understanding,” he said.

Kganyago said the museum also aims to address long-standing misconceptions about the central bank and the country’s financial system, while encouraging transparency and informed public dialogue.

Beyond education, he said the museum serves as a ‘custodian of memory’, preserving South Africa’s economic history from early trade systems through colonialism, apartheid, and democracy.

He added that the exhibitions are intended to help visitors reflect on the country’s past and the responsibility of building an inclusive economy for all citizens.

The museum will also support youth learning programmes, including school visits linked to the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Schools Challenge, helping students engage with practical economic concepts.

Kganyago said the museum also highlights South Africa’s cultural and artistic heritage, with parts of the Reserve Bank’s art collection now accessible to the public for the first time through rotating exhibitions.

[IN PICTURES] On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Museum, where he minted a coin with the Oom Paul minting press. Oom Paul, manufactured in 1891, is one of the oldest working coin presses in the world and is kept in the Church… pic.twitter.com/GWzyita61u — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) June 20, 2026

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