Four Pretoria men who travelled on foot from Nellmapius to Cape Town refuse to leave Parliament until officials hear their message.

The group left their families on October 1 to walk 1 650km to Cape Town to raise awareness about cancer and men’s health, and to hand over a memorandum to Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

The group officially arrived in Cape Town on November 9 and started camping outside Parliament on November 12, waiting for the minister of health or any authorised official from Parliament to receive their memorandum.

The Pretoria activists, Ricardo Springbok (42), Machenic Mokoena (41), Joy Mosehla (26) and Lesego Sibanyoni (37), of the Rom Springbok Foundation embarked on the walk to raise cancer awareness and support a friend whose two-year-old son has retinoblastoma.

Mosehla said they were driven by their motto ‘Hope in Every Step’, adding that the foundation’s team had been sleeping outside Parliament for days waiting for the opportunity to meet with Motsoaledi or any authorised representative of the Department of Health (DoH) to hand over a memorandum.

Mosehla said they had written emails to the DoH and Parliament informing them about their arrival to hand over a memorandum, with no response from either party.

The group said they had come too far to go back now without fulfilling their mission to fight for men’s health.

Mosehla said this was more than just a walk.

“It is a mission to raise awareness about men’s health, prostate cancer, early detection and the importance of accessible screening, especially in underserved communities,” he said.

“We want our message to be heard because men’s health matters a lot too.”

Mission to champion early detection

On arrival, senior police officers from Parliament told them that they were not aware of their arrival to hand over a memorandum, but said someone from the DoH or Parliament would come and receive it.

It took the four activists 40 days to reach Cape Town on foot and they are not prepared to go home without handing over the memorandum or receiving a response.

“We are going to fight for what we came for until we get a response from the person who receives our memorandum,” said the group.

Mosehla said they had been surviving on handouts and donations.

The group said they were getting used to the wind in Cape Town and, if their demands were only met next year, so be it – they would leave next year.

The group said their journey was about considerably more than raising awareness through a symbolic walk.

Sibanyoni said their walk was intended to bring attention to the growing need for sustained, accessible and community-driven interventions in prostate cancer awareness, men’s health and early detection.

He said the need for awareness, early detection and access to appropriate healthcare services remained constant and required an equally consistent response.

“Our vision is to develop a sustainable, community-based implementation programme reaching approximately 205 local municipalities across South Africa, prioritising economically disadvantaged, distressed and underserved communities, with particular attention to vulnerable wards within these municipalities,” said Sibanyoni.

He added this would be achieved through locally organised awareness workshops, accessible screening pathways, mobile healthcare outreach and transport assistance.

Mosehla added that cancer waits for no perfect day.

Hardships on the road to Cape Town

Sibanyoni said they had learnt a lot from the journey and believed they had grown spiritually, both individually and as a team.

“We have been blessed on the route to Cape Town, met different kinds of people, and experienced bad times and good times,” said Sibanyoni. “We received donations of sneakers, food and a sleeping bag and some offered us a place to sleep,” said Sibanyoni.

Other challenges they faced included Sibanyoni struggling with sore legs.

4 Nellmapius walkers arrive in Cape Town for cancer campaign

Comments from governmental organisations

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said as the Foundation has requested to hand over its memorandum to the Minister of Health, any arrangements for the handover should be confirmed by the Department of Health.

Rekord reached out for comment from the DoH, but received none by time of publication.

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