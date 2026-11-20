A goat escaped injury after falling into a manhole about 13m deep in Kameeldrift, Pretoria, on Wednesday night, November 18.

Firefighters from Innesdale Fire Station responded after the goat became trapped in the shaft. It took the crew at least an hour and a half to complete the rescue.

The video shows firefighters working by torchlight around the manhole, with orange ropes running from a rescue tripod into the shaft. A helmeted firefighter can be seen just below the rim as crew members reach into the opening and lift the goat to safety.

The goat is later seen standing beside a green water tank. The crew then helps the harnessed firefighter out of the shaft.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the rescue took at least an hour and a half and the goat was uninjured.

Watch the video here:

A statement on the rescue thanked the Innesdale crew for bringing the goat to safety.

“No call is too unusual when help is needed!” the statement said.

Also read: Young mother still missing more than seven weeks after Pretoria disappearance

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.