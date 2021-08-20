Lace up those running shoes and get ready for ‘Summer Series’

Sports Staff

Running enthusiasts can start getting themselves ready for the exciting “Summer Series Heart Run” which kicks off at the end of September.

Joburg’s biggest running club, Run Zone, has teamed up with The Citizen and several other sponsors to put on three races on three different weekends, ranging from 5km, 10km and 21.1km, at the start of the summer.

The unique series will be held over three weekends from 19 September to 3 October in three different locations – Northcliff, West Rand and Cradle of Humankind.

Runners can opt to take part in all three events for a special medal, or in individual events for a different medal.

World Record Holder for 10km Woman 85+ years category Deirdre Larkin poses for a photograph promoting the Summer Series Heart Run 2021 hosted by Run Zone Athletics Club, with The Citizen as the media partner. Picture: Michel Bega

Of course, because of the times we live in and due to Covid, entrants will also be allowed to run the races virtually, in their own locations and at times that suit them over the specified weekends.

Run Zone chairman Graham Block said with the weather now turning after a bitterly cold winter, runners have no excuse but to get out on the road and enjoy some of the most scenic spots in and around Joburg’s West Rand.

“Northcliff, with its views and ‘flattish’ hills, should be a good challenge for runners of all types first-up and then it’s on to the West Rand (Krugersdorp) where we’ll run a route some of our West Rand club members may be familiar with. The last race will be out in the Cradle, and it’s always wonderful being out there,” said Block.

“It’s been a tough few months with organised racing and social running events curtailed, cancelled and postponed and coming out of what has been a cold winter, this series gives all runners and even walkers something to look forward to and train for. It should be a fun-filled and exhilarating three weekends of running.”

Entries are open at www.entryninja.com or contact events@runzone.co.za and 076 702 8056 or after hours 072 276 9635 for more information.