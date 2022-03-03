MultiChoice uplifts young minds through sports

Sponsored

A sports field is a space for community, camaraderie, competitiveness, and a bit of fun.

Adequate sports facilities have become more relevant in recent times and are an essential component to raising the future leaders of tomorrow.

Thanks to the SuperSport Let’s Play programme, Acting Principal at Sedibeng Primary, Michael Mhlanga, was able to facilitate the building of a new sports field at the school.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind. I’d just been appointed acting principal and ground had already broken – the sports field was being built,” he explained.

“The field was much anticipated, not only by staff and learners, but the entire community.”

Mr Mhlangu took over from the outgoing principal in January 2021 and the sports facility was a great motivator for him to step into the role.

“We were not able to hold the learners back from using the sports field. They were just so excited!” he continued.

“The Let’s Play programme is very important, as it’s the first of its kind in our community and has made a significant improvement in boosting morale. We had the opportunity to host an event on the field and even the visiting schools were excited. Other rural areas in South Africa will definitely benefit from such an initiative.”

Owing to the new sports field, Mr Mhlangu also noted an improvement in academics, as learners were motivated to be at school.

By giving disadvantaged schools and communities across the country access to state-of-the-art sporting facilities, SuperSport’s Lets Play programme encourages the youth to participate in healthy activities.

Not only does this improve their physical strengths, but it’s been proven to strengthen social skills and enhance psychological development.

Since 2015, Let’s Play has invested R20 million in sporting facilities and has trained 315 school teachers in new physical education methodologies.

With UNICEF as its partner, the programme has reached more than 1.5 million children.