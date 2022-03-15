European players throw their weight behind Sunshine Tour

Michael Vlismas

With the Sunshine Tour adding another two DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments – last week’s MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood and this week’s Steyn City Championship at The Club at Steyn City – it has reaffirmed in the minds of many the overall quality of the golf product offered by the Sunshine Tour.

The Sunshine Tour is currently in the midst of a run of seven tournaments co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and a further two co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, adding to the Joburg Open, South African Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship which already feature on the DP World Tour schedule.

It’s a schedule of opportunity that leading Sunshine Tour campaigner JC Ritchie has described as “life changing” for the South African professionals.

And it’s one that is equally appreciated by the European golfers who venture south every year to compete on the Sunshine Tour.

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal is a European winner on South African fairways, most recently in last week’s MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood, and before this in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

So, of his six DP World Tour victories to date, two have come on the Sunshine Tour.

“It’s a dream to come here and play the game of golf. There is always great weather and good-looking golf courses out here,” Larrazabal said.

“It feels like a second home to me. I knew from the moment I first came here that there is something very special about this country, and it’s the people. I love good golf courses and nature, and South Africa has it all.”

ALSO READ: SA golfer Erik van Rooyen’s big payday at the Players

England’s Ross Fisher, who won out here in the 2014 Tshwane Open, agreed with Larrazabal.

“The courses here just seem to fit my eye. I love this type of grass and how the ball just sits up on it. It just suits my high-ball flight,” Fisher said.

“It’s just always a place I’ve enjoyed coming to, and it’s always a place I look on my schedule and think how I can come back to South Africa. My game is suited to playing out here so I was excited that there were a couple more events to come back to.”

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, the winner of the 2009 South African Open Championship, is also back in the country for this run of DP World Tour events.

“I always like coming to South Africa. The food is always first class. I’ve brought my family down here before,” Ramsay said.

“The weather is always good and you’re one or two hours off time zones, which suits so many of us.”

Spain’s Adri Arnaus concurred with his fellow tourists.

“The Sunshine Tour is one of the best tours in the world and those who are able to play it here in South Africa are very fortunate,” Arnaus said.

“The smaller tours in Europe lack this quality of golf courses and purses. It’s great to have them partner with the DP World Tour.”