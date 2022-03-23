Sports federations relieved to have gates opened for fans

Wesley Botton

National sports federations have welcomed the decision by government to release some lockdown restrictions for fans, with President Cyril Ramaphosa having announced new regulations on Tuesday night.

Under the latest health and safety rules, sports events can host up to 50% of a venue’s capacity, opening the gates far wider for spectators who have been shut out for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Previous restrictions had allowed up to 2 000 people at outdoor events, but the new regulations will allow tens of thousands of fans to attend live contests.

“This is a major relief for our sport,” said SA Rugby Union president Mark Alexander.

“These have been two incredibly tough years for our teams, and we are excited to welcome more people back into stadiums for all levels of the game.”

Alexander was delighted that the new lockdown rules would allow more support at home games for national teams.

“We have six Springbok Test matches to look forward to across the country from July and it will be great to see the Boks running out in front of a proper crowd in South Africa for the first time since 2019″ he said.

With the sport having taken a knock during the pandemic, Alexander was pleased that rugby was returning to some state of normality.

“Rugby remains in ICU as we battle for sustainability, but there is now a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Spectators at sports matches would need to show proof of vaccination or a Covid test within 72 hours of the event, government confirmed, but Cricket South Africa was delighted with the news.“CSA is thrilled to receive this news, which greets us at the time when our domestic cricket is in full swing and while Bangladesh is currently on an inbound ODI and Test series tour,” said CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“Our fans have been awaiting this moment for a long time so they could attend stadiums and become part of the spectacle that live cricket offers.”The cricket body, however, warned that it was crucial for fans and players to continue observing health and safety protocols, including the wearing of masks and the use of sanitiser.

“The onus is now on all of us to be responsible so we can achieve a Covid-19-free country and claim the eligibility to 100% spectator attendance at stadiums,” said CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo.