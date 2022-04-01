Olympic champion Schoenmaker back in the pool for nationals

Sports Reporter

Off the back of an incredible 2021 season, which included gold and silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics, South African swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker says she is eager to compete again at next week’s SA National Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a bit tougher than other years, just in the sense of getting back into things since everything has changed,” said Schoenmaker, who has been elevated to elite status as a household name.

“There are a lot of new responsibilities that came along over the past eight months, but it’s been very exciting and I’m always up for the challenge.”

However, with her sights set on the World Swimming Championships in Budapest in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, the 200m breaststroke world record holder isn’t expecting fireworks at this early stage of the season.

“Going into nationals there’s no expectation. I’m just focusing on my races,” Schoenmaker said.

“There are some fast girls, especially in the breaststroke. Kaylene (Corbett) and Lara (van Niekerk) are doing so well, so I’m excited to see how they race.

“We’re not necessarily trying to beat each other – I think it’s just supporting each other to get into the SA team and then prove ourselves internationally.”

Four-time Olympic medallist Chad le Clos, who is battling his way back from illness after spending time in hospital earlier in the year with Bronchitis, will also line up in Gqeberha.

Chad le Clos in action at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty Images

With 17 medals from three Commonwealth Games already in the bag, Le Clos will need to secure two more in Birmingham to surpass Australian shooter Phillip Adams who currently holds the record as the most decorated athlete at the quadrennial showpiece.

After missing the podium at last year’s Olympics, the 29-year-old swimmer is eager to shine again on the Commonwealth stage, and he will want to make an early statement against his compatriots in Gqeberha.

“The Commonwealth Games is definitely my main focus for this year,” Le Clos said this week.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of relays through and pick up a few medals there, but I’m hoping to smash that record come July.”