WATCH: Shot twice, completely blind teen is still skateboarding

Sports Reporter

Being shot in both eyes and completely blinded hasn’t stopped US teen Zion Ricks-Gaines from skateboarding.

The 19-year-old’s life was derailed outside a bar late last year when a man who had been drinking began shooting at him and his friends as they made their way home.

He was hit twice. One bullet destroyed his right eye; the other smashed the socket around his left, puncturing the eyeball and leaving it deflated and withered.

Ricks-Gaines hasn’t given up his passion – skateboarding. Take a look.