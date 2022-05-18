Sport

Sport

Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
1 minute read
18 May 2022
2:12 pm

Tee times and groupings for SA players at PGA Championship

Wesley Botton

The South African contingent will be looking to break a 50-year trophy drought at the PGA Championship.

Dean Burmester will be the first South African player to tee off at the PGA Championship on Thursday. Picture: Getty Images

Much of the focus in the build-up to the PGA Championship has revolved around an American contingent which includes comeback star Tiger Woods.

There will also be plenty of South African interest, however, with 11 SA players in the field for the tournament which starts at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Here is the list of tee times for the SA players, and who they will be grouped with, as they chase international glory at the prestigious major.

No 1

2.22 pm – Dean Burmester (playing with Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk)

2.44pm – Shaun Norris (Kevin Streelman, Carlos Ortiz)

3.28pm – Garrick Higgo (Richard Bland, Matt Jones)

7.41pm – Justin Harding (Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty)

8.47pm – Louis Oosthuizen (Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter)

9.09pm – Charl Schwartzel (Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick)

9.20pm – Erik van Rooyen (Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann)

No 10

3.33pm – Daniel van Tonder (Kevin Na, Lucas Glover)

4.06pm – Oliver Bekker (Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer)

8.09pm – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners)

8.42pm – Branden Grace (Webb Simpson, Branden Grace)

Read more on these topics