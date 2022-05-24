Djokovic wins on Slam return as Nadal strolls at French Open

AFP

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets on his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open on Monday and 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal eased to victory in the first round.

Djokovic defeated Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the first night session at full capacity in Paris in his first match at a major since losing last year’s US Open final.

His attempt to defend his Australian Open title in January ended in chaos and controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated.

“I’m happy to be back. Roland Garros is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and the memories from last year still are fresh in my head, in my mind,” said Djokovic.

The world number one, who turned 35 on Sunday, converted eight of 18 break points against Nishioka under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier on a rain-interrupted day.

“I have to be pleased overall. I always expect highest from myself, so I can always do better, but was a very good start of the tournament,” added Djokovic.

He will next meet either Federico Coria of Argentina or Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, who is working with Marian Vajda — Djokovic’s former long-time coach.

Nadal, on a quarter-final collision course with Djokovic, brushed Australia’s Jordan Thompson aside 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to improve his Roland Garros record to 106 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

“It’s a good start, of course, straight sets,” said Nadal, seeded fifth.

“I played good for a while. Then things that I could do better and I need to do better. But it’s a positive start.”

The Spaniard, who last week downplayed concerns over the recurrence of a foot injury that plagued him in Rome, meets Corentin Moutet in round two after the French wildcard defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Ten matches were interrupted due to rain and will resume on Tuesday.

South Africa’s only player in the main singles draw, Lloyd Harris, was trailing French opponent Richard Gasquet in his first-round contest when the match was suspended.

Gasquet, a former world number seven, was leading Harris 6-1, 5-2 in the second set.