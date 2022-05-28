Michaelhouse, St John’s derby day cancelled after alleged racial slur

Sports Reporter

The annual derby day between two of South Africa’s most prestigious private schools, St John’s College in Johannesburg, and Michaelhouse in the KZN Midlands, has been cancelled.

The heads of both schools decided to end the weekend’s activities early following an alleged racial slur during the first teams’ hockey match on Friday night, according to a story by Sport 24.

According to the story, a racial slur was allegedly used by a Michaelhouse pupil to insult a St John’s pupil.

The boy has apparently been suspended, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

The St John’s pupils were set to return home in buses on Saturday morning.

