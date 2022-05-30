Murray Loubser crowned new king of Park Lines BMX tournament

Sports Reporter

Cape Town’s Murray Loubser has taken top honours in the pro division of this year’s Park Lines BMX tournament.

The event took place at the infamous Stoneridge Skatepark on Saturday.

With over 50 riders competing through the Amateur and Pro divisions, judges had their hands full as they took use-of-park, consistency, execution and tricks into account when making their selection of riders advancing into the finals, and podium positions.

Pro riders competed for their share of the R35,000 prize money and other prizes.

In the amateur division a strong contingency of riders competed, making for a closely fought final, with Mark Pienaar coming out on top. Duan Stapelberg finished in second place.

Special mention goes out to Jenna Byrnes, who was competing in her first BMX contest and Park Lines’ only female entry. She made history by being the first South African female rider to land a backflip, and placed fifth in the amateur division.

Jenna Byrnes, the only girl at the tournament, in action on Saturday. Picture: Eric Palmer

This year’s Pro division saw a stacked field of top riders from all over the country, including two international riders who made their trip to South Africa to compete – Jak Tones (UK) and Greg Illingworth (UK/SA).

Last year’s winner and defending champ, Vincent Leygonie was on form and on the hunt for the top spot, but when it came down to the judges’ score cards, it just wasn’t enough to beat fellow compatriot, Loubser.

Loubser, returning to competition from injury, produced a flawless run, capitalising on his technical skills to impress the judges. A final score of 91 (out of 100) saw Loubser claim victory and crowned the 2022 Park Lines BMX tournament champion.

The day concluded with the Best Trick contest with standout performances from Nathi Steeze and his technical line. Greg Illingworth’s insane Transfer Gap Tailwhip, and Loubser’s Wall Ride to Wall Ride. It was a heated decision between Dylan van Belkum’s 270 Backflip and Tones’ Fakie to Frontflip for the win.

In the end the prize was awarded to Tones with a first ever Fakie to Frontflip landed on South African soil.

Park Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy said: “This year’s Park Lines BMX tournament was incredible and it was a treat to host this event at the Stoneridge Skatepark. To see this come together as one of the biggest local BMX contests in recent times is a proud moment for us, as well as being able to showcase the capability and talent of our riders.”

Results

Amateur

1st Mark Pienaar 71.34

2nd Duan Stapelberg 70.67

3rd Dylan Lamb 69.33

Pro

1st Murray Loubser 91.00

2nd Vincent Leygonie 89.00

3rd Jak Tones 85.67

4th Greg Illingworth 82.67

5th Matt Duffy 82.33

Best Trick

Jak Tones – Fakie to Frontflip