WATCH: Boxing trainer assaults opponent; fraternity calls for action

Calls are mounting in the boxing fraternity for swift disciplinary action to be taken against Kwazulu-Natal trainer Michael Sediane following an assault on an opposing boxer at the weekend.

The unsavoury incident occurred inside the ring after the 10-round featherweight contest between Jeff Magagane and Sediane’s charge, Sithembiso Maduna, at Booysens Gym in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Sediane, who looks after Maduna, was seen launching a vicious, unprovoked double-fisted assault on Magagane in full view of a packed house and SABC television audience prior to the fight verdict even being announced.

The incident occurred as Magagane, trained by Alan Toweel, climbed on the ropes in his opponent’s designated corner to acknowledge the appreciative fans.

Appalling behaviour by trainer (and former pro) Michael Sediane, aggrieved that his fighter, Sithembiso Maduna, lost narrowly to Jeff Magagane in Booysens on Sunday.

Due to the unexpected assault, the gloved Gauteng-based fighter was struck once by Sediane before the latter raised his gloves to defend himself without retaliating.

Off camera, Sediane was encouraged to return to the ring and issue a public apology, which Toweel confirmed he had, and the Magagane camp are not contemplating any further action.

As Toweel succinctly put it: “He did apologise to us. That’s an apology to us and my fighter. The problem is boxing got badly hurt. So I leave it in their hands to make the right decision.”

‘Brought the sport into disrepute’

A full report has been submitted to Boxing South Africa (BSA) by the Gauteng Provincial Manager Hloks Ramagole, who was the tournament supervisor and the controlling body were quick to issue a statement via Acting CEO Erick Sithole.

BSA, as the custodians of the sport in South Africa, are already grappling with ways to improve the sport’s tainted image and immediately sprang into action, giving the matter urgent attention.

“The act done by Mr Mike Sediane is contrary to spirit espoused by the Boxing Act and Regulations and has brought the sport into disrepute. BSA takes this matter very seriously and it is currently receiving attention and the boxing stakeholders will be informed in due course of the outcome.

“Boxing is a professional sport and all licensees are expected to act and conduct themselves professionally all the time,” read a BSA press statement.

“BSA would also like to sincerely apologise to Jeff Magagane and his team for this act and we will make sure that necessary steps are taken. To the Public Broadcaster (SABC), Sponsors and other media houses we sincerely apologise for the conduct of one of our licensee.

“Once again, boxing is a professional sport and we would like to seriously discourage acts of misconduct by all licensees and request the promotion of sportsmanship and good conduct,” it concluded.