WATCH: Zverev rolls ankle in French Open thriller, Nadal into final

Sports Reporter

Germany’s Alexander Zverev rolled his right ankle, which forced him out of the French Open at the semifinals stage against Rafael Nadal at Rolland Garros on Friday.

In an epic match, Zverev returned to the court with crutches after having his injury assessed, and called it quits.

The score was 7-6, 6-6 at that stage, with Nadal leading in another tight match at Roland Garros. He will progress to his 14th French Open final on Sunday, where he will play Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic, who play later Friday.

The Nadal-Zverev match had just ticked over the three-hour mark when the German hurt his ankle and tumbled to the ground in agony.

“It’s very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he’s a very good colleague on the tour,” said Nadal in a courtside interview afterwards.

“I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I’m sure he’ll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best.

“It had been a super tough match. Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing like he did today.”

He added: “For me, to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt, but at the same time, for it to finish that way… I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that — I wish him all the best.”