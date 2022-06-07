Tiger Woods says he’s not strong enough to tee it up at the US Open

AFP

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not play next week’s US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

“I previously informed (organisers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.

He made the cut at Augusta National and at the PGA at Southern Hills, where he pulled out following the third-worst major round of his career.

The American is a three-time US Open champion, with the last of those titles coming in 2008 at Torrey Pines when he defied a left knee injury to win in a play-off.

Woods said he is still planning to “be ready to play in Ireland” at the JP McManus Pro-am tournament the week before the British Open.

He has lifted the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews in Scotland, in 2000 and 2005.

Now sitting 881st in the world rankings, Woods previously came back after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win his most recent major title at the Masters three years ago.

US media reports have suggested that Woods turned down a large offer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series, which holds its inaugural event in England this week.