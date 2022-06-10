Qualify for Comrades at Run Zone’s Autumn Chase marathon

Sports Reporter

Time is running out for runners who haven’t yet qualified for this year’s Comrades marathon to run that all-important qualifying time.

And for those yet to hit their target, Run Zone’s Autumn Chase marathon, of which The Citizen is the media partner, on Sunday 26 June, is perhaps the place to tick off that goal.

The race will start and finish at Marks Park, with Run Zone chairman Graham Block promising a fast route.

“It’s the second last Comrades qualifier in Gauteng so runners who haven’t qualified must come along and go for it,” said Block.

“It’s a nice quick route, so should suit all runners.”

This year’s Comrades marathon is back on the running calendar after a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic and will be run on 28 August. It is a ‘down run’ this year, from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Besides the 42.2km distance, the Autumn Chase race day will also offer a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km race and a 5km fun run.

Racing on the day will start at 6am and all finishers will receive medals. There is also plenty of merchandise on offer.

For any information contact Run Zone at 072 276 9635 or email events@runzone,co.za.

Entries can be done online at http://onreg.com/autumn22.