Hekkie Budler on a mission in Mexico to add WBC belt to collection

Hekkie Budler is determined to prove how hungry he is to become a world champion again when he faces the Mexican Elwin Soto in a WBC junior flyweight title eliminator in the latter’s Mexicali back yard in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time).

It is no secret that the pint-sized South African, nicknamed “The Hexecutioner”, even at age 34, remains determined to complete his collection of world championship belts by adding the missing WBC and WBO junior flyweight straps to his already impressive array.

Budler, at one stage the holder of three simultaneous world title belts (WBA, IBF and The Ring) at mini-flyweight, is ranked No 1 by the reputable WBC and his opponent Soto, No 3.

In both men’s sights is the right to challenge WBC junior-flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan.

After a lengthy layoff, the former multiple world champion (33-4-10 knockouts) left very few unanswered questions when he captured the WBC International Silver junior flyweight title just over a year ago by out-pointing the plucky Filipino Jonathan Almacen in Johannesburg.

He certainly proved that even at his age, he still has the “legs”, and certainly the boxing savvy, to have a stab at another world title.

“I am often asked if I still believe I am fresh enough to be able to contend for more world titles. As long as I am, God-willing, I still want the WBC and WBO titles so I can get the full collection,” Budler told Boxing Talk.

His opponent Soto, who shares the Spanish nickname La Pulga (The Flea) with football legend Lionel Messi, is nine years Budler’s junior and similarly at the crossroads in his 21-fight professional career (19-2-13 kos).

Despite losing his WBO junior-flyweight title in October last year to the Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez on a split decision, the Mexican, who is reputed to be one of the hardest punchers in the division, has a shot at redemption in front of his home fans.

Of that, Budler, under the tutelage of trainers Colin Nathan and Bernie Pailman at Hotbox Gym in Savoy, Johannesburg, is acutely aware. Budler and his entourage, which includes training partner Deejay Kriel, have been in Mexico since 16 June already.

”I am not looking over this guy (sic). He is also a former world champion, hits extremely hard and is younger than me, but I’ll be ready,” he told Boxing Talk.

Having fought in the Philippines and Japan, Budler also knows all too well what it is like to contend with a hostile crowd and may have to put any verdict beyond all doubt, or better still, take the decision out of the judges’ hands.

