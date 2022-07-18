Wayde is back: Van Niekerk coasts into 400m semifinals

Wesley Botton

Nearly five years after mangling his knee in a touch rugby match, Wayde van Niekerk made a welcome return to form on Sunday night, coasting to a convincing victory at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Though Van Niekerk’s time (45.18 seconds) was well outside his best, the world record holder looked more comfortable on the track than he has since he was sidelined in 2017.

Quick out the blocks, he made a statement from the start, coasting around the track before easing over the line to win his first-round heat.

The two-time world champion will line up again, along with compatriot Zakhiti Nene (who was second in his heat in 45.69), in the one-lap semifinals on Wednesday.

In other events on day three of the global championships, marathon runner Melikhaya Frans ran the race of his life.

Frans settled for 18th place in the men’s 42km race, and while he was well behind Ethiopian winner Tamirat Tola (who clocked a championship record of 2:05:36), the South African sliced more than two minutes off his personal best, crossing the line in 2:09:24.

His compatriot, national champion Tumelo Motlagale, did not have a good day out and settled for 52nd position of 54 finishers in 2:20:21.

Knocked out

Back on the track, former junior star Sokwakhana Zazini was seventh in his 400m hurdles semifinal in 50.22, missing out on a place in the final.

African champion Miranda Coetzee was seventh in her 400m heat in 53.30 and she was eliminated in the opening round.

Discus throwers Victor Hogan (60.51m) and Werner Visser (58.44) also fell well short of progressing from the men’s discus throw qualifying round.