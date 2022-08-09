Tributes pour in for SA’s world renowned umpire Rudi Koertzen

Faizel Patel

Tributes are pouring in for former South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen, labelled the ‘slow finger of death’ by the media, who died in a car accident at the age of 73.

A family member told AFP on Tuesday, Rudi Koertzen suffered fatal injuries after an accident near Stilbaai between Cape Town and Gqeberha.

His son Rudi told a Gqeberha radio station his father attended a gold tournament with some friends and were expected to come back on Monday, but they decided to play another round of golf.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it is shocked and sad by the passing of Koertzen.

Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki paid tribute to Koertzen.

“The passing of this titan is a sad loss for the game. Koertzen’s contribution to Umpiring, to which he spent the better part of his life speaks volumes about his selfless dedication and commitment.

“With his demise, another curtain of a rich legacy has fallen, but will never be forgotten. In his honour, let’s decree to embody his passion for umpiring and unearth a crop of umpires who will carry the fortunes of the game into the future.”

CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said Koertzen departs at the time when cricket is beginning to enjoy the fruit of his toil.

“His passing has robbed us of a giant upon his foundation we now stand. While this is a sad day for cricket in South Africa, we are however comforted by the many lessons of servitude and servant leadership he has left behind for us to embody and emulate.”

“On behalf of the Cricket South Board, I send my sincere condolences to Rudi’s family and the many people whom he has touched,” Naidoo said

Born on 26 March 1949 in Knysna, Western Cape province, Koertzen made his Test debut in 1992 in the Boxing Day Test match between South Africa and India at Port Elizabeth.

He went on to enjoy an 18-year career at top-level umpiring in which he stood in 108 Tests, a record 209 ODIs and 14 T20Is, achieving the revered international status of ICC’s Emirates Elite Panel umpire.

Famed for his slow arm raise to give out batters, Koertzen singled outstanding in the opening match of the 1999 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka as his fondest memory.

Koertzen announced his decision to retire from umpiring on 4 June 2010.

He stood in his final ODI on 9 June 2010, between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare, and in his final Test from 21–24 July 2010, between Pakistan and Australia at Leeds.

The South African team will wear black armbands on Wednesday in honour of Koertzen when they face England at Lord’s in London in a Test match.

