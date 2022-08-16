In pictures: The LEN European Aquatics Championships

Neil McCartney

The LEN European Aquatics championships are taking place in Rome from the 11th until the 21st of August.

The European Aquatics Championships is being held in the Foro Italico, the legendary pool complex, site of the 1983 edition and the 1994 and 2009 FINA World Championships.

In total 951 athletes from 50 countries will be competing for 231 medals in 77 competitions across the aquatic disciplines of swimming, open water, artistic swimming, diving and high diving.

For the first time since 2010, pool events will be staged outdoors. This edition will offer some novelties – in artistic swimming, Rome will see the first-ever senior European men’s solo event, and High Diving also appears for the first time at a LEN event with a temporary tower and pool built to welcome Europe’s best.

As LEN President Antonio di Silva said at the opening press conference, “Great efforts have been made to ensure that the permanent and temporary facilities in Rome and Ostia (for open water) will give athletes the best possible environment to perform and ensure that fans, and millions of TV viewers around Europe, will be able to enjoy top class competition.”

