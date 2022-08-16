In pictures: The LEN European Aquatics Championships

The European Aquatics Championships is being held in the Foro Italico, the legendary pool complex, site of the 1983 edition and the 1994 and 2009 FINA World Championships.
In total 951 athletes from 50 countries will be competing for 231 medals in 77 competitions across the aquatic disciplines of swimming, open water, artistic swimming, diving and high diving.
For the first time since 2010, pool events will be staged outdoors. This edition will offer some novelties – in artistic swimming, Rome will see the first-ever senior European men’s solo event, and High Diving also appears for the first time at a LEN event with a temporary tower and pool built to welcome Europe’s best.
As LEN President Antonio di Silva said at the opening press conference, “Great efforts have been made to ensure that the permanent and temporary facilities in Rome and Ostia (for open water) will give athletes the best possible environment to perform and ensure that fans, and millions of TV viewers around Europe, will be able to enjoy top class competition.”
Ukraine’s team competes in the Women’s Artistic Swimming team free final event on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Belgium’s Lisa Ingenito competes in the Mixed Artistic Swimming duet technical final on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Spain’s Valeria Antolino Pacheco and Carlos Camacho del Hoyo compete during the Diving Mixed Synchronised Platform final event on 16 August 2022, at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Italy’s team competes in the Artistic Swimming Highlights Routine Final event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships on 12 August 2022, in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Spain’s Valeria Antolino Pacheco and Carlos Camacho del Hoyo compete in the Diving mixed team event final on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Serbia’s Jelena Kontic and Ivan Martinovic compete in the Mixed Artistic Swimming duet technical final on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Croatia’s Ana Blazevic competes in a Women’s 200m breastroke semi-final on 14 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Germany’s Lou Massenberg and Elena Wassen compete during the Diving Mixed Synchronised Platform final event on 16 August 2022, at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
France’s Marie Wattel competes in a Women’s 100m butterfly semi-final on 14 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
A member of Italy’s team competes in the Women’s Artistic Swimming free combination final event on 14 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Italy’s team competes in the Women’s Artistic Swimming free combination final event on 14 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
France’s Pauline Mahieu competes in the Women’s 100m backstroke semi-final event on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
France’s Antoine Viquerat competes in the Men’s 50m breastroke semi-final event on 15 August 2022, during the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)