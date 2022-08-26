OPINION: Against all the odds, Comrades remains SA’s greatest race

Wesley Botton

More than a century after the race was first run, the Comrades Marathon has become entrenched in South African culture – an event as wonderful and unique as the country which hosts it.

There is nothing like it in the world of athletics or beyond the realms of sport, and potential participants have every reason not to take part.

Firstly, it’s long. No other country attracts mass fields for road running events further than the standard 42.2km marathon distance, but Comrades is more than twice that length, with the route measured at 89.885km for this weekend’s race.

The course is also very unforgiving, with some of the hills steeped in such notoriety that we’ve given them names.

And the rise of shorter distance local road races in recent years really should have signalled the beginning of the end for the gruelling race, along with the attraction of top-flight international events since readmission.

Retaining its prestige

Despite all these reasons for it to fold under its own weight, however, the Comrades Marathon remains as popular and prestigious as it has ever been.

A change in date, with the race being held in August for the first time, has done nothing to keep runners away with nearly 16 000 entries received for Sunday’s event.

And while regular SABC viewers might not be pleased that the national broadcaster has not acquired the rights (as they’ve done in previous years) SuperSport will broadcast and stream the race throughout the day.

Launched in 1921 in memory of fallen soldiers who fought in the first World War, founder Vic Clapham looked on as 16 men finished the inaugural race.

If he was still around today, Clapham would be astounded by the sight of what his event has become.

In a nation which prides itself on diversity, Comrades has become an annual pilgrimage which celebrates our unity, witnessed by many thousands of people along the road and watched by millions at home.

The Comrades Marathon is an example of what South Africans can do when we work together – a national monument which continues to stand tall, despite being built against all the odds.