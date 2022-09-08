WATCH: Kyrgios fined R242,000 for racquet smashing tantrum at US Open

AFP

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 (R242,000) on Wednesday for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at the end of his US Open defeat to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian violently crushed two racquets into the surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after his five-set quarter-final loss on Tuesday.

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF— Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

It was Kyrgios’s fifth sanction of the tournament after he was earlier punished for bad language and spitting.

His fines totalled $32,500 although the sum will only cause a small dent in his total prize money of $445,000.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios was seen as a potential champion in New York but his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 loss to Russia’s Khachanov left him “devastated”.

“Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest,” said Kyrgios.

“I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now. That’s what it feels like.”