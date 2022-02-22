Back to basics, positive mindset key for Proteas in second NZ Test

Ross Roche

Proteas batting consultant Justin Sammons believes that the team’s batsmen need to stand up and be counted in the second Test against New Zealand starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The batting department was absolutely woeful in the first Test, scoring a combined 206 runs over two innings after being bowled out for 95 and 111, with the Black Caps amassing 482 all out in their only innings.

Sammons admitted that he didn’t believe it was a bad batting wicket and that the batsmen faced worse conditions in South Africa.

“I thought it was a good cricket wicket, obviously it was seamer friendly, but we’ve come off that Indian series where conditions were as hard as they were going to get,” explained Sammons.

“These conditions you can trust bounce more than you can at home, but it’s not as if it’s unplayable. At the end of the day I just think that for whatever reason we weren’t able to cope with their best balls from a defensive point of view.

“Our decision making also wasn’t great in choosing what balls to leave and what balls to play at. So there are lessons to be taken in terms of the way the wicket played and the way they bowled.”

With the second Test at the same ground as the first, the Proteas will know exactly what to expect and having had a taste of the conditions should be way more prepared than they were for the first Test.

They will now have to put in a massively improved showing and reclaim some honour after they were embarrassed by their most recent showing.

A positive mindset will also be key in achieving their goals, while the batsmen will be looking to stick to the game plan and be decisive in their play.

“It is advantageous knowing what to expect because we came to a venue that no one has actually played at. We weren’t sure what to expect, so now we are clear about that, that’s for sure,” said Sammons.

“We just have to go back to basics. As I said, the first 30 or 40 overs are massive and if we can get through them relatively unscathed we will be in a position where we can take advantage.

“So it’s really about working on game plans and the technique that allows us to get to that point. We need to be decisive in our decision making, we need to leave well and we need to be as strong as we can defensively.

“But that also comes with having a positive mindset and that’s something that I think we need to really drive home before the next Test.

“You come out with a positive mindset and you land up being in stronger positions defensively. You are more decisive in what to play at and what not to and you land up putting any bad balls away. So I think that’s going to be key for us going forward.”