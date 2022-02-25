Shamsi hat trick helps Titans thrash Dolphins, qualify for T20 final

Ross Roche

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi made a mockery of the IPL once again not realising his prodigious talent as he picked up a brilliant hat trick in the first CSA T20 Challenge semifinal, helping the Titans to a thumping win over the Dolphins.

Shamsi picked up 3/15 in his four overs and claimed his hat trick over two overs, as he reduced the Dolphins from 25/3 to 27/6 at a stage before they recovered to post a well below par total that the Titans, despite an early hiccup, chased down easily enough.

The Dolphins scored just 93 for eight in their 20 overs; the Titans reaching their target with four wickets down and needing just over 14 overs.

With the last two balls of the eighth over Shamsi picked up the first two of his wickets.

He first had Ruan de Swardt, who was trying to release pressure, caught at long off by Donovan Ferreira, and then had Bryce Parsons out first ball, chopping on a googly that was too close to the body to cut.

Shamsi then saved his best delivery for the hat trick ball at the start of the 10th over, another googly that completely flummoxed the experienced Andile Phehlukwayo and bowled him through the gate to send the Titans team wild.

Funnily enough Shamsi didn’t realise he had picked up a hat trick at first, admitting in a pitch side interview after the innings that he was caught unawares.

“It was very nice, but I didn’t even know it was a hat trick because it was split over two overs,” said Shamsi.

“When I took that last wicket the guys told me it was a hat trick, so nice feeling but I am more happy with the score that we have restricted them to.”

Shamsi added that it is a team effort that has got the Titans to where they currently are and they will hope for another in the final on Sunday.

“The nice thing about our team is that we don’t rely on one or two guys. As you’ve seen throughout the whole campaign there has been a different bowler who has been special for us on the day, and that’s been the theme for us with the batting as well,” explained Shamsi.

“So that’s the nice thing about our squad, that on the day if it’s somebody’s day they’re able to change the whole game for the team.

“So today I would like to give more credit to the seamers that bowled before me, the way they started things for us it really made our job a lot easier.”

The second semifinal on Friday is between Western Province and Paarl Rocks.