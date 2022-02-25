Shamsi the big star as Titans, Rocks advance to T20 Challenge final

Ross Roche

A Tabraiz Shamsi hattrick helped the Titans power into the CSA T20 Challenge final as they dispatched the Dolphins by six wickets in the first semifinal at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Friday.

Shamsi starred with the ball, claiming figures of 3/15, while his hattrick reduced the Dolphins to 27/6 at a stage with them limping to 93/8 in their innings, before the Titans, led by Dewald Brevis’ 38, responded with 94/4 in just over 14 overs for an easy win.

The Titans will face the Paarl Rocks in the final on Sunday.

The toss seemed to play a big part in the Titans performance as their seamers dominated the early play in overcast conditions.

Junior Dala bowled Proteas Test star Keegan Petersen for just three and had Grant Roelofsen (6) caught down the leg side, while Lizaad Williams picked up the big wicket of David Miller for a third ball duck as the Dolphins stumbled to 11/3.

Shamsi then took centre stage as he had Ruan de Swardt (10) caught at long off, Bryce Parsons chopping on for a first ball duck and then bowled Andile Phehlukwayo (1) with a superb googly to leave the Dolphins innings in tatters.

Khaya Zondo (33) and Eathan Bosch (12) tried to revive the innings but both fell to Aya Gqamane late on, while Prenelan Subrayen (13no) and Kerwin Mungroo (9no) made sure they would not be bowled out.

Gqamane, 2/20, Dala, 2/21 and Williams, 1/13, all impressed in an all-round bowling performance.

The Titans chase then had a few hiccups as Mungroo, 3/21, tried to give the Dolphins a sniff, but it proved to be a simple chase in the end.

Quinton de Kock was clean bowled by a Mungroo in-swinger, while Theunis de Bruyn (18) hit him straight to Miller at mid-off as they slipped to 19/2 early on.

But Brevis and Heinrich Klaasen (10) then settled to nerves, before both fell, leaving it to Sibonelo Makhanya (18no) and Donovan Ferreira (8no) to ease them home.

In the second semifinal, the Paarl Rocks chased down 118, posted by Western Province, to win by seven wickets and reach the final. Ziyaad Abrahams, with four for 34 and Pieter Malan with 57 were the big stars of the Rocks’ day.