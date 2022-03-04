Graeme Smith to face ‘formal arbitration proceedings’ from Monday

Sports Reporter

Former Proteas captain and current director of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith, will face formal arbitration proceedings from Monday next week, according to a statement by CSA on Friday.

This is as a result of the “tentative findings” made by the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report into injustices in South African cricket. The hearings took place over the last year.

ALSO READ: The sporting world reacts to the passing of Shane Warne

Smith, who among other things, oversaw the appointment of current Proteas coach Mark Boucher, took charge of the director’s role in 2019.

It has been suggested that Boucher was picked for the position as Proteas head coach without a formal interview process taking place.

The arbitration will take place before advocates Ngwako Maenetjie SC and Michael Bishop, who have been jointly appointed by the parties.

Both Cricket South Africa and Smith will be legally represented. The findings of the arbitrators will be made public.

Lawson Naidoo, the chair of the Board off CSA, said: “The use of formal arbitration proceedings to deal with these issues is in keeping with CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality.”

Smith’s attorney, David Becker, said: “Graeme and his advisors have consistently voiced material concerns with the SJN process, in particular the “tentative findings” made against him.

“He looks forward to demonstrating through this impartial process that these findings are without merit.”