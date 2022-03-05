Proteas women off to winning start at Cricket World Cup

Sports Reporter

The South African Proteas women’s team got their World Cup campaign off to a good start on Saturday when they pipped Bangladesh in their opening game in Dunedin.

After a game that could just as easily have been won by Bangladesh, who at one stage looked on course to shock Sune Luus’ team, South Africa won by 32 runs.

South Africa, missing regular captain Dane van Niekerk through injury, battled to post a big score, having to settle for 207 all out.

Marizanne Kapp with 42, Laura Wolvaardt with 41 and Chloe Tryon with 39 were the main contributors to the Proteas’ total. They were all out with a ball to spare in the 50-overs-a-side contest.

Bangladesh would have fancied their chances at one stage, but enter Ayabonga Khaka and the game turned on its head.

The seasoned bowler took four for 32 in 10 overs to leave Bangladesh reeling; and they were eventually bowled out for 175.

The Proteas next face Pakistan on Friday.