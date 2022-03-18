Fired up Proteas men ‘inspired’ by women’s team, says Bavuma

Ross Roche

The Proteas men’s team have been fired up for their ODI series against Bangladesh by the success of the national women’s side at the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The Proteas women recorded their fourth win in a row on Thursday morning to remain unbeaten in the tournament and put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals, with three pool matches still to be played.

It has been a superb showing so far from the team and their success has motivated the men’s side as they look to emulate them in their series against Bangladesh.

“The guys are massively proud. Actually before we started training today we got to watch a bit of the finish of their game today,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in three ODI matches against Bangladesh. Picture: Gallo Images/Sportsfile

“So it is quite motivational and inspiring. We have sent messages to the women’s team in support of their journey at the World Cup. So to see them get those positive results is massive,” Bavuma added.

“It does motivate us as well. We revel in their success and we will be looking to follow suit in this series.”

The Proteas take on Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Friday, at the Wanderers on Sunday and back at SuperSport Park next Wednesday, before moving on to a two-match Test series against the same opponents.

The Proteas women next week face Australia on Tuesday, West Indies on Thursday and India on Sunday in their final three pool games, before most likely moving into the knockout stages.