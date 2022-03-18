‘He’s not fit enough’: Magala issue a non-starter for Bavuma

Ross Roche

With Proteas all-rounder Sisanda Magala in blistering form in the CSA One Day Cup competition, his omission due to fitness concerns from the Proteas ODI team to play Bangladesh in a three-match series starting on Friday has become a thorny issue.

In his three recent games for the Lions, Magala has returned 6/55, 3/37 and 2/59 with the ball, while scoring one, 57 and 25 not out with the bat for some impressive all-round showings.

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma was asked in his pre-match press conference on Thursday whether the current fitness standards for the national side needed to be amended, due to Magala seemingly making a mockery of his omission with some top performances.

Bavuma, however, was adamant that the issue was a non-starter for him.

“I don’t want to be too harsh when answering this question, but I really don’t think there is much of a discussion to be had around it,” said Bavuma.

“The fitness standard is something that is made aware to all cricketers within our system. Everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness point of view,” Bavuma said.

“So with Magala I think he knows that he can only point the finger back at himself. Obviously as a captain I am disappointed that I don’t have him at my disposal, but I think he can accept that it is his own doing.”

Bavuma went on to explain that Magala was putting in the hard yards to get himself back to the required standard and that it was something all players had to adhere to.

“I play with him at the Lions and I have a good relationship with the fitness trainer. The communication that I’ve had is that there is a lot more good that he is doing to try and improve his fitness and where he is,” said Bavuma.

“But unfortunately at this point in time he is not at the eligible fitness level. In terms of the standards and tests I am not an expert, my job is to play cricket. If the fitness coach says to me I have to run at a certain level then I have to do that.

“All of that is communicated to us and it isn’t something that is new or sprung up on anyone, so it is something that affects all players equally.”