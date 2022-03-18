SA bowl against Bangladesh in first ODI, De Kock out with illness

AFP

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa were without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of illness. A decision on his availability for the second match will be taken later.

“Generally it’s a good wicket and at night it tends to skid on a bit,” said South African captain Temba Bavuma. Teams batting second have a good record in day-night matches in Centurion.

“The stats say it’s better to chase,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. “We would have liked to bowl.”

But Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton has been added to the squad in place of Zubayr Hamza, who has withdrawn from the squad because of personal reasons.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)