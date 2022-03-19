Bavuma not happy with Proteas’ bowling effort in shock loss to Bangladesh

Ken Borland

South Africa’s pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have the reputation of being ruthless sharks in their own waters but they were rather toothless in the first ODI against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Friday night, leading captain Temba Bavuma to admit that “conversations will have to be had”.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, Bavuma had to wait until the 22nd over until the first wicket came, and even then it was delivered by medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo.

Given an opening-stand platform of 95, Shakib Al-Hasan and Yasir Ali were able to make merry and take Bangladesh to 314/7, their highest ever score in South Africa.

In stark contrast to the Proteas attack, Bangladesh pacemen Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were able to take early wickets and South Africa fell 38 runs short despite the heroics of David Miller (79) and Rassie van der Dussen (86).

“In the first 10-15 overs in the field I felt we were in control, but in the middle overs we were not on-point in terms of our plans or adjusting to conditions,” Bavuma said after the first ever home loss to Bangladesh.

“The wickets were what was lacking and that was always going to make it tough. It meant Bangladesh always had an in-batter who was able to take risks. We conceded nearly 180 runs in the last 20 overs.

“That meant Bangladesh then had momentum going into our innings. Conversations will have to be had because the seamers we had can all take wickets, that’s generally our game-plan,” Bavuma said.

Given how comprehensively his team beat the Proteas in the opening game of the three-match series, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was hardly being boastful when he said “We can win the series. We have to give ourselves every chance.”

Bavuma knows the Proteas have to show their pride in a do-or-die Pink Day encounter at the Wanderers on Sunday if they are to avoid an embarrassing series loss coming off their 3-0 win over India.

“Sunday is now simply a must-win match and we have to up our game in all departments. If we do that then things like Super League points will look after themselves.

“Just because we are playing against Bangladesh, it is no guarantee that the points will just come to us,” Bavuma said.

No-one should be left in any doubt about that after the goings-on in Centurion on Friday night.