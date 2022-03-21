‘We’ve been lucky’: Kapp admits Proteas women must step it up

Ken Borland

Marizanne Kapp has proven her ability to keep her wits about her when everyone else is losing their heads at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, but South Africa’s star all-rounder is confident some of the other batters will step up this week and offer more support to banker Laura Wolvaardt.

Kapp’s heroics at the death mean South Africa go into the third week of the World Cup unbeaten. But it is a massive week for the Proteas with matches against Australia (Tuesday), the West Indies (Thursday) and India (Sunday) to come. One more win will confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Wolvaardt has led the way for the South African batting with three half-centuries in four innings, but Kapp and captain Sune Luus are the only other Proteas to have scored more than 100 runs in their four matches.

“We have been a bit lucky. We’ve got away with a few games where experience pulled us through,” Kapp admitted on Sunday.

“We are aware that we have not played our best cricket yet, but I am sure we will come back stronger this week.

“The bowling has been decent because it’s not easy bowling on these pitches which are a lot slower than we are used to. But if our batting can really come to the party then that will help a lot.”

Affectionately known as Kappie, the 32-year-old has certainly punctuated this World Cup with some superb match-winning efforts. She puts it down to backing her preparation and skills.

“A lot of times in the past I did doubt myself, but preparation is really big for me. I need to know I’ve done the work ahead of a game,” Kapp said.

“So I back the way I prepare, but all the T20 leagues I play in around the world really help too. They give me confidence, playing with the best players in the world and on the biggest stages.”