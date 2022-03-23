UPDATE: Proteas up against the ropes in ODI series decider

Ken Borland

South Africa were left needing the services of a miracle-maker after their batting failed dismally in the third and decisive ODI against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, with the Proteas being bundled out for just 154 runs in 37 overs.

It means the home side are going to need a phenomenal bowling performance to avoid losing a series to Bangladesh for the first time.

Having elected to bat first, they made a good start as openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock raced the hosts to 46 without loss inside seven overs.

But from the moment De Kock (12) holed out at long-off, the Proteas batting fell to pieces.

Malan, having gone to 28 off just 31 deliveries, went into his shell and struggled to 39 off 56 before being caught behind off Taskin Ahmed, who had removed Kyle Verreynne (9) in his previous over.

Temba Bavuma (2) and Rassie van der Dussen (4) fell cheaply as 66/2 rapidly became 83/5.

David Miller (16) and Dwaine Pretorius (20) rebuilt for half-a-dozen overs, but the probing Taskin removed them both as South Africa slumped to 122/7.

They were thankful for Keshav Maharaj’s sensible 28, getting them past 150, but clever cricket was sorely lacking from the Proteas batters as they were bowled out with 13 overs remaining in their innings.

On a pitch that offered uneven bounce, Taskin was outstanding and finished with 5/35 in nine overs, the first five-wicket haul for Bangladesh in their 24 ODIs against South Africa.