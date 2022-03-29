Elgar hoping ODI series loss will ‘fuel’ Proteas in Bangladesh Tests

Ken Borland

South Africa will go into Thursday’s first Test against Bangladesh in Durban on the back foot after losing the recent ODI series in somewhat spectacular fashion.

The 2-1 result in favour of the tourists will have given them tremendous momentum going into the two Test series; the second match being played in Gqeberha.

Following the ODI series loss and looking ahead to the Tests, Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said it was clear that Bangladesh now have the apposite skills and attitude for South African conditions.

“The ODI result really hurt, even for me and I wasn’t involved in it,” said Elgar on Monday. “Hopefully that has fuelled us a bit more and our hunger to do well will be right up there.

“Bangladesh are a new-look team and their coaches have obviously changed their mindset about how to play in South Africa. I think it’s going to be a good contest and we’ll need to nail down our basics.”

Elgar said it would be crucial for his team to make a good, strong start, and not allow the visitors to gain more confidence early in the series.

“We are known to start series quite poorly. It’s always a talking point and I’ve emphasised it a lot with the team,” said the opener.

“I’m not sure what the reason for it is, but by making the players aware of it and trying to avoid it, that gives us the best chance to win the series.

“We need to find a way to not start poorly because it’s just a two-match series. I’m trying my utmost to get the message across that we need to start well.”

The Proteas will be without several key players who’ve opted to fulfil their Indian Premier League obligations.

Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram will all be missing from the team that drew the series in New Zealand, while pace bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are also in India.

Keegan Petersen was always likely to return at the expense of probably Markram, while Ryan Rickelton is in line to make his long-awaited debut.

On the bowling front, Lizaad Williams, Glenton Stuurman and Duanne Olivier are the potential replacements for Rabada and Jansen.

“A lot of events have happened lately and I’m pretty comfortable where I sit with the players that are not here,” Elgar said. “I’ve had in-detail chats with all of them, to find out mentally where they are in terms of Test cricket versus the IPL.

“The players were put in a pretty unavoidable position due to the No Objection Certificates and agreements between the BCCI and CSA. No rash decisions were made and I know where they stand.

“But we can’t lick our wounds for too long and I’m very comfortable making do with the next best players, I’m confident they will cover all the bases.

“We’ve lost a few caps, but it’s a great opportunity for the new players to put the unavailable ones under pressure,” Elgar said.