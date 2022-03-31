UPDATE: Proteas stumble but remain stable on day one of first Test

Ken Borland

South Africa suffered a disappointing second session on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday, losing three wickets, but they were still in a comfortable position on 165/3 at tea in Durban.

The Bangladesh bowlers were still offering plenty of run-scoring opportunities, but they did manage to dismiss openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee, and a spectacular run-out accounted for Keegan Petersen.

Vice-captain Temba Bavuma (22) and debutant Ryan Rickelton, whose 11 included a reverse-sweep for four to get off the mark in Test cricket and a glorious off-drive for a second boundary, were the not out batters at the crease.

In the morning session, Elgar and Erwee responded brilliantly to being sent in to bat by Bangladesh despite enduring a 33-minute delay to the start of play due to the failure of a sightscreen advertising board, and they were on 95 without loss at lunch.

Captain Elgar, however, could not get his gloves out of the way of a rearing delivery from Khaled Ahmed and was superbly caught by wicketkeeper Liton Das, diving full-length and coming forward, for 67 runs.

Erwee was dismissed in the next over, slashing at a full, wide delivery from spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz but dragging it back on to his stumps.

He had worked hard for his 41, and it was another solid effort by the left-hander.

Petersen and Bavuma endured a mix of close shaves and some delightful boundaries in the next 11 overs, taking South Africa from 117/2 to 146.

But Petersen had reached 19 when he was run out by a magnificent piece of fielding by Mehidy, who dived full-length at point, got the ball in his hand and threw down the stumps while half standing up.

It brought back memories of the exploits of Jonty Rhodes at his home ground.

The Proteas batters were well placed to set up a big first-innings total and then unleash their two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who is playing his first Test since November 2015.

South Africa have also handed a debut to in-form paceman Lizaad Williams.

Duanne Olivier has been preferred to Lutho Sipamla, a frustrating decision given how encouraging Sipamla’s performance was in the previous Test, the big win over New Zealand in Christchurch.